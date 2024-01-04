Olave (ankle) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

As he did a week ago, Olave has kicked off Week 18 prep with back-to-back capped sessions due to a lingering ankle injury. He maintained that activity level last Friday before entering the weekend without a designation for this past Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, so he appears to be trending in the same direction this time around. Ultimately, Friday's practice report will unveil if that's the case for Olave ahead of Sunday's contest against the Falcons.