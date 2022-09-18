Olave secured five of 13 targets for 80 yards in the Saints' 20-10 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Olave's yardage and target tallies led the Saints on the afternoon, making it a solid encore performance for the rookie after a 3-41 effort in Week 1 that included a two-point conversion catch. Olave showed off his speed on his game-long 51-yard grab, but with Jameis Winston revealed to be playing through multiple back fractures, it remains to be seen if it will be the latter or Andy Dalton targeting Olave in a Week 3 road battle against the Panthers.