Robertson had seven tackles (three solo) and an interception in Sunday's win against the Jets.

Robertson continues to play nearly every defensive snap for New Orleans as the Saints' starting outside linebacker. The interception was Robertson's first of the year but his 66 total tackles rank second on the team. Robertson should continue to be a quality fantasy option in most IDP leagues in a Week 16 matchup versus the Falcons, a team against whom he notched eight tackles just a couple weeks ago.