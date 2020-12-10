Brees (ribs) is expected to remain sidelined in Week 14 while Taysom Hill picks up another start, Jeff Duncan of The Athletic reports.

While Brees continues to rehab his injury, Hill has taken the reins and led the Saints to a 3-0 start, making a good case for the organization to consider him as the future franchise quarterback. If this is truly the sentiment among New Orleans brass, it wouldn't be too shocking to see Brees sidelined even further, especially if Hill can improve to 4-0 in Week 14. Even if Hill had underperformed, it's seemingly unlikely that Brees would be ready physically for a Week 14 return. Though the Saints aren't required to submit an official practice report for an IR player like Brees, it was reported Wednesday that his participation was limited, at best. While a return Week 15 against Kansas City looks like a possibility, it's far from a certainty.