Saints' Drew Brees: Preseason action on tap

Brees will suit up for Saturday's preseason contest against the Jets, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Brees stands to see his only snaps of the preseason versus New York on Saturday, when New Orleans' starters are projected to see their most extensive action of any exhibition match. The veteran-signal caller is surrounded by familiar faces on offense, such as Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, Tre'Quan Smith and Ted Ginn (undisclosed), but is also working to build a rapport with a number of free-agent signees including Jared Cook and Latavius Murray.