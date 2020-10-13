Brees completed 33 of 47 passes for 325 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Monday night's 30-27 overtime win against the Chargers. He also scored on a one-yard quarterback sneak.

Brees got off to another rough start, as he struggled to test the defense vertically in the first half. In fact, while trying to layer a longer-distance pass, Brees overthrew his target for an interception in the second quarter. To end that period, however, Brees got New Orleans on the board with a touchdown plunge of his own, then turned things up in the second half. Most notably, the signal-caller found Jared Cook for a 41-yard score to begin the fourth, before engineering game-tying and game-winning drives after. In doing so, he racked up season highs in attempts, completions and yards, consistently connecting with new wideout Emmanuel Sanders along the way as well. That developing chemistry paired with top target Michael Thomas' likely return offers reasons for optimism when Brees takes the field following New Orleans' Week 6 bye.