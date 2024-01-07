Yiadom was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Falcons with a concussion, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Yiadom largely played on special teams during the first half of the season, but he's seen more action on defense over the past six games, playing at least 71 percent of defensive snaps in each contest. This allowed the 2018 third-round pick to tally a career-high 14 passes defended to go along with 36 tackles. With top cornerback Marshon Lattimore (ankle) still on IR, the Saints will be left with three healthy cornerbacks between Paulson Adebo, Alontae Taylor and Shemar Jean-Charles.