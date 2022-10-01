site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Isaac Yiadom: Gets in full practice
RotoWire Staff
Sep 30, 2022
Yiadom (thigh) logged a full practice Friday.
Yiadom is still listed questionable for Sunday's contest with the Chargers, despite his upgrade to full participant. The 26-year-old's potential absence would likely only impact the
Texans' special-teams unit.
