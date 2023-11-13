Winston completed 13 of 25 passes for 122 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Vikings.

Winston entered the game midway through the third quarter after Derek Carr suffered a shoulder injury and a concussion. He immediately showed both the good and bad that he's been known for throughout his career, as he finished his first drive with a pair of deep passes to Chris Olave that resulted in a 14-yard touchdown pass. Two possessions later, he threw another score to A.T. Perry from 15 yards away. After the hot start, things went sour for Winston, as he threw a pick on back-to-back possessions to seal the loss. There's initial optimism that Carr will be able to return in Week 12 -- after the team's bye -- so Winston looks likely to immediately return to the bench.