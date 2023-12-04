Winston completed two of five passes for 41 yards during Sunday's 33-28 loss to the Lions.

Winston stepped in under center after starting quarterback Derek Carr sustained a head injury on a sack and was carted off the field in the fourth quarter. The 29-year-old backup completed his first pass to wideout Chris Olave for a 30-yard gain, setting up a one-yard rushing touchdowns for running back Alvin Kamara that pulled the score to 33-28. But, Winston then threw three straight incompletions that led to a turnover on downs on the Saints' ensuring offensive series. This marked the third time Winston has seen the field due to an in-game injury to Carr, and the No. 2 QB has produced mixed results, completing 25 of 46 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns to three interceptions. With Carr now in concussion evaluation, it's possible Winston will have to start the Week 14 contest against Carolina.