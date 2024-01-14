Winston completed 25 of 47 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns to three interceptions across seven appearances.

Winston was firmly planted as the Saints' No. 2 quarterback behind Derek Carr this season. The veteran backup saw meaningful playing time in three of his seven appearances when Carr was forced out with injuries. While the latter quarterback was plagued by injury for much of the season, he still managed to start all 17 games for the Saints. As a result, Winston had his least productive season since 2020 when he first joined the Saints. While on a small sample size, his completion percentage (53) and yards per attempt (5.6) fell short of his averages from the past two seasons, though his overall play didn't seem to take a significant hit. Winston has one season remaining on his current two-year, $28 million contract with the Saints, and he'll likely compete with Jake Haener for the team's No. 2 QB job heading into the 2024 campaign.