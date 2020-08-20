Winston operated as the Saints' No. 2 on Thursday as he continues to split work with Taysom Hill, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

After signing with New Orleans in the offseason, Winston was expected to battle for the backup job with the incumbent Hill, and that's how things are playing out thus far in camp. Hill is likely to see some work on offense regardless of his place in the quarterback pecking order, but Winston's value - both real-life and fantasy - is tied to the health of Drew Brees.