Saints' John Hughes: Returning to New Orleans
Hughes has re-signed with the Saints on Wednesday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Hughes, who'd just been cut by the Saints on Monday, will restock the Saints with depth at defensive tackle. He's made one appearance with the team thus far into the 2017 season and only saw 11 defensive snaps, logging one assisted tackle in the process.
