Miller (ankle/illness) is listed available for Sunday's tilt against the Falcons.

After limited participation in back-to-back practices earlier in the week, Miller logged a DNP Friday due to an illness on top of his ankle issue. However, he is seemingly feeling better and will suit up for the first time since Week 9. With Alvin Kamara (ankle) inactive, Miller and Jordan Mims will be the depth options behind Jamal Williams in the backfield.