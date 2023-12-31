Miller (ankle) remains listed as questionable but isn't expected to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Miller will likely be included among the Saints' list of inactives, which will be released 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Though Miller was a limited participant in practices Wednesday through Friday, head coach Dennis Allen intimated after the latter session that the running back was trending in the wrong direction for Sunday. Miller's expected absence for a seventh straight game thus comes as little surprise, but the fact that the Saints haven't yet placed him on injured reserve offers some hope that the rookie might be able to play Week 18 against the Falcons. Even if Miller is available for that contest, he's not likely to have much of a role in the backfield behind Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams, especially if the Saints have playoff implications at stake in the regular-season finale.