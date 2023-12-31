Miller (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The rookie's troublesome ankle was expected to keep him out for a seventh straight game, and his inactive status is now confirmed. Miller's absence isn't expected to impact a Saints backfield that will have Alvin Kamara after the latter was able to overcome a late-week illness, as well as veteran No. 2 back Jamaal Williams in his usual complementary role.