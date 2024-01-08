Miller posted 13 rushes for 73 yards and one touchdown and caught his only target for six yards during Sunday's 48-17 win over the Falcons.

Miller made the most of his first game back since the Week 9 win against New Orleans, as he logged season highs across the board to go along with the first rushing touchdown of his career. The Saints were without starting running back Alvin Kamara (ankle), who was inactive. As a result, the team turned to veteran backup Jamaal Williams and Miller. The rookie running back got off to a strong start with a three-yard rushing score in the second quarter on just his fourth carry of the game, and he finished with a team-high in rushing yards despite logging one fewer carry than Williams. New Orleans was eliminated from playoff contention despite winning Week 18; therefore, Miller finishes his 2023 rookie campaign with 41 carries for 156 yards and a touchdown.