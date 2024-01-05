Miller (ankle/illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Miller was a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday, but he failed to practice Friday and is now dealing with an illness on top of the ankle injury that has sidelined him for the past seven games. With Alvin Kamara (ankle) questionable, Jamaal Williams could be the top healthy running back for the Saints on Sunday, with Miller possibly working in a change-of-pace role if the rookie plays and Kamara doesn't.