Miller (ankle) was a limited participant in practice for the second straight day Thursday.
The running back has missed seven straight games with the ankle injury. Miller has 28 carries for 83 yards and no touchdowns this season, and he remains behind Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams on the depth chart.
