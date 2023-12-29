Miller was bothered by his injured ankle during Friday's practice and is trending in the wrong direction ahead of Sunday's matchup with Tampa Bay, Brooke Kirchhofer of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Dennis Allen said he'll still treat Miller as a game-time decision, but it sounds like the Saints coach doesn't expect the rookie to play. Miller officially is listed as questionable after logging limited practices throughout the week, and he now seems more likely than not to miss a seventh consecutive game. While there's no assurance of a meaningful role in the offense even if he gets healthy before the end of the season, Miller's availability is a bit more relevant this week with Alvin Kamara listed as questionable due to an illness. Kamara seems much more likely than Miller to play, at this point.