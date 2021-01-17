Murray (quadriceps), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional-round game against the Buccaneers, isn't expected to play, Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater of NFL Network report.

While managing the quad injury, Murray sat out practices Wednesday and Thursday before returning to work Friday on a limited basis. That level of activity was enough for Murray to take a questionable designation into the weekend, but unless he demonstrates more improvement in a pregame workout, the 30-year-old looks at risk of being ruled out ahead of Sunday's 6:40 p.m. ET kickoff. If Murray is active, both Dwayne Washington and Ty Montgomery would likely dress as reserve options in the backfield, but neither can be counted on to have a sizable role on offense behind lead option Alvin Kamara.