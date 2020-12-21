Humphrey corralled two of four targets for 29 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 32-29 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Activated to the active roster Saturday, Humphrey got his first taste of 2020 NFL action and immediately made an impact. The second-year man drew only one target as a rookie and finished his inaugural campaign without a catch. He lassoed his first receptions as a pro and his first touchdown in the process. Humphrey could stay involved to finish out the regular season with Michael Thomas (ankle) on injured reserve.