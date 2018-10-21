Saints' Marcus Williams: Suffers injury in win
Williams suffered an undisclosed injury during New Orleans' 24-23 victory over the Ravens on Sunday, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
Williams was absent during the end of the Week 7 contest due to the undisclosed injury. Coach Sean Payton reportedly expects Williams to get healthy in a reasonable amount of time, so the injury does not appear exceedingly serious. Expect an update on the starting safety's health in the coming days.
