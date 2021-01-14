Hill (knee) didn't practice Thursday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Hill missed a second straight practice, as did RB Latavius Murray (quad). The Saints should be alright without one or both of them, but it's definitely an interesting situation for fantasy purposes, impacting he outlooks for Alvin Kamara, Drew Brees and the New Orleans pass catchers. Including last week's playoff game, Hill has 18 carries, six targets and three TDs in four appearances since Drew Brees returned from IR.
