Saints' Ted Ginn: Nearly invisible Week 10
Ginn caught one pass on one target for three yards in Sunday's win against the Bills.
Ginn entered the year with a well-established reputation as a boom-or-bust fantasy commodity but has been a relatively consistent option in his first season in New Orleans. However, just as many fantasy owners were beginning to trust in Ginn as an every-week play, the former Buckeye cratered in a disastrous Week 10 performance. Drew Brees likely won't attempt a mere 25 passes most weeks -- his fewest in a game since 2009 -- but Sunday's outing should serve as a reminder to owners that lean weeks remain a distinct possibility for the No. 2 receiver in the Saints' spread-the-wealth offense.
