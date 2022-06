Lutz (abdomen) announced Monday he has been cleared to return to game action, Rod Walker of The Times-Picayune reports.

Lutz was forced to sit out the entire 2021 season after undergoing core-muscle surgery last August, and his absence as a steadfast presence was notable for New Orleans' offense. Getting Lutz back in action as the starting placekicker will be a notable boost for the Saints during the 2022 campaign.