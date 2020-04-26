Play

The Dolphins waived Perine on Sunday.

Miami's acquisition of Matt Breida from San Francisco in exchange for a fifth-round pick appears to have made Perine expendable. Across a six-game stint with the Bengals and one appearance with the Dolphins in 2019, Perine accumulated 16 yards on five carries while mostly contributing on special teams. He'll look to garner another depth role elsewhere in the league.

