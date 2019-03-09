King signed a one-year deal worth $1.4 million with the Seahawks on Friday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

He suited up for 15 regular-season games in 2018 and made one defensive start. King worked mainly on special teams and recorded 21 tackles (16 solo). He'll likely continue to work in a reserve role behind Bradley McDougald and Tedric Thompson in 2019.

