Smith turned himself in at St. Bernard Parish Prison in Chalmette, La. on Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with an alleged battery that occurred Saturday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

According to the St. Bernard Parish District Attorney, Smith allegedly choked a victim unconscious during a confrontation that occurred in a coffee shop. He's scheduled to be arraigned July 14 on a second-degree battery charge, and if convicted, Smith would face a fine of up to $2,000 and/or eight years in prison. The Seahawks -- who signed Smith to a one-year, $1.13 million contract two days before the alleged incident occurred -- announced Monday in a statement that they are aware of the pass rusher's arrest and are still in the process of gathering more information on the matter.