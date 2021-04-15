Smith is signing a one-year contract with the Seahawks, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Smith returned from a four-year absence to start all 16 games for the Cowboys in 2020, recording 47 tackles, 14 QB hits and five sacks on 809 defensive snaps. It was a far cry from his peak production with the 49ers back in 2011 and 2012, but Smith should nonetheless be helpful in Seattle, where the pass rush has been lackluster since the heyday of Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril in the early-to-mid aughts. Depth at DE shouldn't be an issue in 2021, with Smith joined by Carlos Dunlap, L.J. Collier, Kerry Hyder, Darrell Taylor and Benson Mayowa.