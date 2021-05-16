Johnson has missed the last two practices due to a groin injury, but coach Pete Carroll expects Johnson to return next week, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson can ill afford to miss extended time to injury considering he'll need to leapfrog a number of players on Seattle's wide receiver depth chart to have any chance at a roster spot. Luckily for Johnson, it sounds like his groin injury isn't expected to linger much longer, so the undrafted rookie out of South Dakota State should return to practice soon.