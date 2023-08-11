Parkinson caught his only target for 10 yards in Thursday's 24-13 preseason win over the Vikings.

Parkinson's catch came on Seattle's second drive. He's competing for playing time in a deep tight end room that also features Noah Fant and Will Dissly. The 24-year-old Parkinson had 322 yards and two touchdowns in the 2022 regular season. Seattle's next preseason game will be Aug. 19 against Dallas.