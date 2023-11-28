Eskridge (ribs) was a limited participant at practice Monday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Eskridge has played a limited role on offense for the Seahawks this season, but he's emerged as the team's top kick returner since returning from a six-game suspension to begin the campaign. During the Week 12 loss to San Francisco on Thanksgiving, he tallied 140 yards on four returns (including a 66-yarder) and carried once for 10 yards. It's unclear if Eskridge is at risk of missing this Thursday's game in Dallas, but if he does sit out, DeeJay Dallas could take over kick-return duties.