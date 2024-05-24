Eskridge (ribs) has been an active participant at the Seahawks' OTAs, Tim Weaver of Seahawks Wire reports.

Eskridge ended the 2023 campaign on injured reserve with a ribs injury, but he now appears to be fully healthy at OTAs. The 27-year-old re-signed with Seattle in March after failing to record a reception over 16 offensive snaps in four games last season. The wide receiver has operated primarily as a return-specialist over the last two years, a role that he'll likely remain in with the Seahawks in 2024.