Eskridge (ribs) was estimated as a non-participant at the Seahawks' walkthrough Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Eskridge has missed three games in a row due to an injury to his ribs and he has now opened another week on the sidelines. If the wide receiver can't practice before the end of the week, it's unlikely that he'll return for Week 17 versus the Steelers.