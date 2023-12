Eskridge (ribs) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

The 2021 second-round pick was held out of practice all week and he's now in line to miss his third consecutive game in Week 16, as he continues to recover from a ribs injury. Eskridge has appeared in only four games this season, and with him missing another contest Sunday, Zach Charbonnet is expected to assume Seattle's kick return duties.