The Seahawks placed Eskridge (ribs) on injured reserve Saturday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Eskridge has been nursing a ribs injury for over a month now, and he most recently appeared in Seattle's Week 12 loss to the 49ers. The 26-year-old wideout played in just four games this season, failing to catch his lone target and returning eight kickoffs for 66 yards. Zach Charbonnet is likely next in line to assume the Seahawks' kick return responsibilities going forwards.