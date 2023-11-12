Eskridge (coach's decision) has been ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's contest with the Commanders.

Eskridge will sit out after he failed to log an offensive snap in last week's loss to the Ravens. The 2021 second-round pick has appeared in two games since serving a six-game suspension to begin the season, but he's yet to log a target this season. In his absence, Dareke Young and Jake Bobo will serve as Seattle's fourth and fifth wideouts behind starters DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.