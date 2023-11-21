Dallas rushed once for four yards and caught his lone target for 10 yards in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Rams. He also returned two punts for 25 yards.

Dallas played his first offensive snaps since Week 7 because Kenneth Walker left in the first half with an oblique injury. Rookie Zach Charbonnet was the clear workhorse following Walker's injury, turning 15 carries into 47 yards and catching all six of his targets for 22 yards. It sounds like Walker is trending in the wrong direction ahead of Thursday's matchup against the 49ers, and if he does sit out, Dallas will factor in as the No. 2 running back behind Charbonnet again.