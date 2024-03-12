Dallas is set to sign a contract with the Cardinals on Wednesday, Jordan Schultz of BleacherReport.com reports.
Dallas will stay in the NFC West after a four-year start to his career in Seattle. The 25-year-old is better known for his work as a return man than in the backfield as a running back, and will likely be working to hold down return duties in Arizona.
