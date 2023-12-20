Dallas didn't record an offensive snap in Monday's 20-17 win over the Eagles. He returned one punt for seven yards.
Dallas was left out of the offensive rotation for the fourth time this season, as Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet handled all the reps in Week 15. The fourth-year running back continues to be useful as a returner, but he's off fantasy radars until further notice.
