Dallas rushed once for six yards and didn't haul in either of his two targets in Thursday's 41-35 loss to the Cowboys.

Dallas logged 25 offensive snaps in Week 13 because Kenneth Walker (oblique) was out and Zach Charbonnet (knee) left in the fourth quarter with a knee injury. Charbonnet's knee injury is being described as a bruise, and he'll have 10 days to recover. It's unclear if Walker will be ready for the Week 14 clash against the 49ers, though. If one of Charbonnet or Walker is healthy, we shouldn't expect much out of Dallas for fantasy purposes.