Dallas rushed 16 times for 36 yards and caught six of nine targets for 26 yards across 17 games during the 2023 season. He returned 25 punts for 265 yards and 17 kicks for 440 yards (25.9 yards per return).

Dallas finished 10th in the league among players with at least 15 punt returns with 10.6 yards per return, and he landed seventh among players with at least 15 kick returns with 25.9 yards per return. He's slated to be a free agent in March. Dallas could stick around with the Seahawks, but he'll have limited offensive impact as long as Kenneth Walker and/or Zach Charbonnet are healthy.