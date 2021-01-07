Dallas (ankle) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Dallas is back to full speed less than three weeks removed from suffering a Grade 3 ankle sprain. The rookie fourth-rounder will be available for Saturday's wild-card game against the Rams, but he'll likely stick to a special-teams role, as both Carlos Hyde and Rashaad Penny are also healthy. The trio will serve in a change-of-pace role behind bell cow Chris Carson (foot).

