Metcalf (ribs/hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Bob Condotta of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Metcalf has been playing through a rib injury since Week 2 but might actually be in danger of missing a game after he picked up a hip injury during last Sunday's 17-13 loss at Cincinnati. It sounds like he's at least attempting to practice Friday after sitting out the first two sessions of the week. If Metcalf ends up inactive ahead of the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday, the Seahawks could give Jaxon Smith-Njigba more playing time, especially on the perimeter. Other adjustments might include increased use of multi-TE formations and/or a significant role increase for No. 4 WR Jake Bobo.