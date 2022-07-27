Coach Pete Carroll acknowledged Wednesday that Metcalf's winter foot surgery is not the reason the wideout isn't participating in training camp practices, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Per Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle, Metcalf has indeed passed his physical, but for now the 2019 second-rounder, who logged a 75/967/12 stat line last season -- is sitting out practice while his contract is being worked on. On the plus side, Carroll hinted at progress on that front, which suggests that Metcalf could be back on the field with his teammates before too long.