Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said the Seahawks haven't directly addressed the issue of a new contract for Metcalf, who showed up for the start of the voluntary offseason program while continuing his rehab from foot surgery, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

It wouldn't have been a surprise if Metcalf hadn't reported, considering he's rehabbing from surgery and oft-mentioned in trade rumors as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. He'll likely miss spring practices after foot surgery this winter, but the 24-year-old wideout should be ready for training camp and Week 1