Metcalf (foot) was present for the first day of Seattle's training camp Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Metcalf skipped mandatory minicamp in June, and there had been some speculation that he would hold out for a new contract, but his appearance at training camp suggests the star wide receiver will not be holding out. It isn't clear whether he will be able to practice with the team immediately, as Metcalf has been recovering from foot surgery. Metcalf wasn't among the initial wave of Seahawks placed on the active/PUP list, which likely indicates that he isn't expected to miss much, if any, practice time.