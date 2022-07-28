Metcalf has agreed to terms on a three-year, $72 million extension with the Seahawks, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Per the report, the wideout's deal includes $58.2 million guaranteed, with a $30 million signing bonus. With coach Pete Carroll having noted Wednesday that Metcalf -- who is bouncing back from a foot injury -- had passed his physical, look for the 2019 second-rounder to return to practice in short order. Heading into the 2022 season, Metcalf and Tyler Lockett remain entrenched as Seattle's top wideouts, but with Russell Wilson no longer in the mix, the duo are in line to be catching passes from either Geno Smith or Drew Lock come Week 1.