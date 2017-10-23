Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Finds end zone Sunday

Baldwin caught nine passes on twelve targets for 92 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Giants.

Baldwin had his biggest game since injuring his groin in Week 3 against the Titans. Finally healthy coming off of a bye, the Stanford product hauled in a 32-yard pass in the first quarter, and his 22-yard TD in the third put the Seahawks ahead for good. Now that he seems to be back to his old tricks, he should continue to put up low-end WR1 numbers going forward. The seventh-year pro will try to keep the momentum going at home in Week 8 versus Houston.

